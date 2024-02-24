The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that Ghanaians acquire wealth through its proposed 24-hour economy if elected in the 2024 elections.

The NDC held its National Policy Dialogue on February 22 and February 23 to deliberate on its policy priorities for the December polls at the Peduase Lodge in the Eastern Region.

The Head of Legal Affairs of the NDC, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, acknowledged the hardships Ghanaians are facing, stressing that the outcome of the dialogue will help shape their policy proposals on alleviating poverty.

“As you are aware, we already have the People’s Manifesto, the 2020 manifesto of the NDC. If you recall, some of the policy initiatives in the 2020 manifesto in the 2020 elections included the 24-hour economy policy proposal. What we are basically doing is that from 2020 till date, there have been a lot of interventions. And so, we want to have a situation where we can engage researchers, persons from academia, experts to help shape these policy programs and proposals we put out before Ghanaians in the year 2020, to firm them up for the purposes of the 2024 elections, so that we will come out with a workable document Ghanaians generally will accept, and that is what exactly we are doing.”

We recognize that the problems facing Ghanaians are not funfair; they are quite serious matters. Basically, after this, what advice they will be given is not for public consumption. It’s purely for the use of the party internally. To shape how we proceed going forward.”

“We want to focus on getting the pockets of Ghanaians loaded. Once people have money, they can do many other things with the support of the state; critical is the 24-hour policy proposal,” he told JoyNews.

The party’s Social Democracy Lab, a policy think tank, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said the dialogue would focus on the 24-hour economy and prioritize policy proposals to transform and rebuild Ghana.

A number of persons drawn from the party structures, Minority Caucus of Parliament, and the Social Democratic LAB thematic groups, comprising Human Development, Finance and Economy, and Governance, participated in the Policy Dialogue.

