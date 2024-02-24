Unilever Ghana Plc, a prominent provider of consumer and household goods, has reintroduced its Pepsodent Charcoal toothpaste to the market.

The revamped toothpaste now features a formula that is enriched with charcoal tenfold, promising consumers enhanced stain removal performance and naturally whiter teeth.

Vera Boadu, the Oral Care Category Manager at Unilever, emphasized the company’s commitment to fulfilling customer expectations during the product launch.

She highlighted that Unilever strives to provide products that are not only highly effective and affordable but also tailored to address the unique oral health needs of its customers.

