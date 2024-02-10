Access Holdings CEO, Herbert Wigwe, his wife, and son are suspected to be among the six individuals on board a helicopter that crashed in the United States early Saturday Nigerian time, according to reports from The New York Times.

The crash occurred near the California-Nevada border, with no survivors located.

Access Holdings, the parent company of Access Bank, are yet to officially confirm Mr Wigwe’s death as of the time of this report.

However, the Premium Times in Nigeria says Mr. Wigwe, along with his wife and son, were passengers on the helicopter.

The Eurocopter EC130 helicopter crashed close to Nipton, Calif, an unincorporated community around 60 miles south of Las Vegas in eastern San Bernardino County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department was alerted to the crash at 10:12 p.m. local time. The crash site was situated east of Interstate 15, near Halloran Springs Road.

The doomed Flight N130CZ, operated by Orbic Air LLC, departed from Palm Springs, California, at 8:45 pm and was last observed near Fort Irwin/Barstow, California, at 21:49 pm, Friday [US time].

The cause of the crash involving the Airbus Helicopter EC-130 remains unclear.

The National Transportation Safety Board (N.T.S.B.) and the Federal Aviation Administration (F.A.A.) are conducting an investigation, with N.T.S.B. representatives scheduled to arrive at the scene on Saturday.