Management of Achimota Retail Centre (Achimota mall) has announced that it has lined up a package of special activities for the month of Love that could make St Valentine jealous and lure Cupid himself to play guest at the mall this valentine season.

“For this year’s Val’s day celebration, we have exceeded the usual; we have put together a package which radiates nothing but love and self-indulgent fun. We put something in the love package for everyone in the family – parents, the teens and the children. Love and fun are brewing here and this valentine season will be one with a difference,” Mrs Linda Kpakpo, Marketing Manager told reporters.

The ‘love package’ includes exciting surprises like the random chocolate threats for shoppers and patrons, a special live DJ and Jazz performance, the Val’s Day Make-up treat for ladies, the special Val’s Day Karaoke session for couples, the Valentine Experience photo booth and the launch of the “Why I love my teacher” contest; a test of literary and creative aptitude of school children in the dome Achimota area.



The Valentine’s Day ambience of love will be set early in the morning with romantic DJ music streaming through every space at the centre, but the tempo will be raised a few bars higher later in the evening with a live jazz session for aficionados of serious music from 5:00pm until 9:00pm.

“To excite our trendy lady patrons, we have partnered with House of Tara, a leading Make-up company in Nigeria, to organise a special Valentine’s Day make-up experience to add a touch of beauty to our shoppers. The three-day make-up session with start at 10:00am and close at 7:00pm each day,” Mrs Kpakpo disclosed.

Another fascinating attraction is the Valentine’s Photo Booths experience, which Management says will be operational for two weeks, starting on Valentine’s Day; they have been so designed to capture patrons’ love-filled moments during their visit to the mall.

Photostore, ARC’s specialist tenant in photography, will be on hand to provide instant hard copy photos and frames at discounted rates for interested patrons.

“I would highly recommend the Val’s Day Karaoke Night Session to visiting couples with a sore spot for music. Besides having fun in the Couples Duet performance, patrons can make special song dedications for their loved ones or participate in the Love Song Trivia,” said the Marketing Manager.

She described the random chocolate treat for shoppers at the centre as ‘just the icing on the cake’, as the shops themselves have all committed to complement the fervour of love and excitement with handsome Valentine’s Day discounts and deals for all their shoppers.

Children, particularly those of school-going age, apart from being entitled to a fair bite of all the Val’s Day action at the centre, are placed on the frontline of the celebration by the ARC management as the latter has outlined an elaborate competitive programme for them.



Children in first cycle schools within the mall’s catchment area will participate in a writing competition on the subject: ‘Why I Love my Teacher’.

Entries for this competition will be received all month long, closing on February 29 but the winning letters will be announced early March after extensive screening.

Whereas the teachers mentioned in the five best written letters will be invited for special dinner treats on March 9, the authors of the winning letters will be presented with bags of goodies.