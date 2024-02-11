The Member of Parliament (MP) for Obuasi West, Kwaku Kwarteng, has won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary in the Obuasi West Constituency.

He polled 440 votes beating two contenders including a former presiding member of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, Lawrence Nana Obeng Bondah who got 245 votes. The third person, Faustina Oppong garnered eight votes.

The primary was held on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

Some disgruntled members of the party secured an injunction to stop the primary from being held on January 27, 2024 as was done in other constituencies.

