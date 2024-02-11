Inusah Fuseini, a former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, has accused New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of taking delegates of the Party for granted.

The former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central pointed out that Dr Bawumia failed to acknowledge the party delegates who voted him into the flagbearer position in his vision statement on Wednesday. Instead, he thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

While speaking on The Big Issue on Saturday, Mr Fuseini urged NPP delegates to remember the perceived ingratitude of their flagbearer.

He indicated that “People have gone out their way to sacrifice, stand in the sun to vote for him and you have opportunity to give your first major speech after the elections and you forget to thank people who voted for you to become flagbearer…He has taken them for granted.”

