The Association of Ghana Industries is in support of efforts by the Tree Crop Development Authority and others to crack down on smuggled vegetable oil in the Ghanaian market.

The Tree Crop Development Authority, the Oil Palm Development Association of Ghana, the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, and National Security on Tuesday closed down several shops suspected of selling smuggled vegetable oil.

While some eight shops were ordered to cease operations, some shop attendants were picked up for investigation.

Speaking to Citi News, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the Association of Ghana Industries, Tsonam Akpeloo, asserted that this action by the taskforce is a step in the right direction.

“This is extremely welcoming news and AGI is in total support of this initiative. In fact, this is one of the initiatives that we have been asking the government to undertake for several years now. It appears too late, but it is always better late than never,” he said.

Tsonam Akpeloo also refuted claims by some retailers that they resort to foreign oil due to the scarcity of locally made vegetable oil in Ghana.

“That is not accurate. It is not accurate because our local manufacturers of cooking oil are all over the market. In fact, even the Association of Distributors acknowledges how our products are readily available in the market.

Additionally, Tsonam Akpeloo mentioned that his outfit is working to expand the markets of locally produced goods.

“We will continue to deepen our distribution channel but that also is not an excuse for importing smuggled products into the country. What is wrong is wrong and all of us should come together and condemn the act,” he emphasized.

The anti-smuggling oil exercise began in the Greater Accra Region, with the task force visiting shops in Kasoa, Mallam Market, McCarthy Hill, and Adabraka.

