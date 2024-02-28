Izwe Savings and Loans, a leading financial service provider in Ghana, today announced a strategic brand refresh aimed at enhancing its ability to meet the evolving needs of its customers and further solidify its position in the market.

After 13 years of successful operation in Ghana, Izwe has undertaken a comprehensive internal and external assessment of its brand. This evaluation highlighted the need for a strategic repositioning to effectively cater to a broader target market which is the underserved particularly the informal sectors as well as Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and align with the company’s new purpose which is to inspire progress.

“After successfully serving in excess of 150,000 customers over the last 13 years, Izwe has become a household name for payroll lending and among the top 3 non-bank financial institutions in terms of Asset size.

While we are proud of our accomplishments over the past decade, we recognize the need to evolve and adapt to better serve our customers and remain competitive in the dynamic financial landscape

The Izwe Group and Board of Directors saw the need to redefine our commitment to our valued customers and the underserved, particularly the informal sectors as well as Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Hence the birth of our new strategy. To become a trusted, digital first financial service provider that inspires progress for the underserved in our country, through diversified customer centric solutions.” said Raymond Kwakye Bismarck, Chief Executive Officer of Izwe Savings and Loans. “Our brand refresh signifies our commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and driving positive change in the lives of Ghanaians”, he added.

Customer feedback played a pivotal role in shaping the decisions around the brand refresh, with a focus on enhancing convenience and improving financial services accessibility.

The launch of this refreshed brand marks an exciting new chapter for Izwe Savings and Loans as it continues to empower individuals and businesses across Ghana with innovative financial solutions.