In a remarkable achievement that highlights its unwavering commitment to excellence, Izwe Savings and Loans PLC, has been awarded the prestigious ISO 27001 certification.

This momentous recognition signifies a new milestone in the company’s journey towards providing top-tier financial services to its valued customers.

The ISO certification for Izwe Savings and Loans Ghana follows the recent certification of its sister business in Zambia, by the International Organization for Standardization. This dual certification, which was implemented by Innovare Limited, a leading Management Consulting company specialising in Information and Cybersecurity based in Accra, Ghana, reaffirms Izwe Groups’ dedication to maintaining the highest standards of quality, security, and customer satisfaction, both locally and internationally.

For more than a decade, Izwe Savings and loans has been at the forefront of Ghana’s

non-bank financial sector, transforming the lives of countless individuals and businesses through its tailored financial solutions. The company’s diverse range of offerings includes personal loans, payroll loans, SME loans, and innovative savings, investment and insurance products. This comprehensive suite of financial services has empowered individuals and entrepreneurs to realize their dreams and aspirations.

The certification is expected to help Izwe mitigate security risks, leading to improved protection of sensitive data and information assets.

At an event held to celebrate the reception of the ISO 27001 certificate, Mr. Raymond Kwakye Bismarck, the Chief Executive Officer of Izwe, expressed his pride and gratitude.

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire Izwe team over the years,” he remarked.

“It’s a lifestyle; it’s not just an event or activity you do and then you go to bed. And because we’re embarking on it, we need to develop a certain habit to keep this up.”

Mr. Bismarck further emphasized the company’s commitment to maintaining this standard, stating, “We will ensure that we uphold this standard going forward. This is of paramount importance, and it’s a commitment we owe to our customers. We are resolute in continuing the business we are running and maintaining the high standard we’ve set for ourselves.”

Setting a Milestone

In a moment of great pride and honour, Izwe Savings and Loans was presented with the ISO certification by Eric Odae, Principal Auditor at CertiTrust, an international certification body auditing enterprises and products on a wide range of digital standards.

Mr. Odae said, “Izwe is one of the first savings and loan companies to attain this certification. It confirms the resilience and unwavering commitment of the organization, and CertiTrust is proud to have been a part of this journey.”

A Decade of Impact

For over a decade, Izwe Savings and Loans PLC has touched the lives of more than 280,000 individuals, providing them with the financial tools and resources needed to transform their lives and prepare for a brighter future. By constantly evolving its services, the company has made a significant impact, not only on the financial well-being of its customers but on the broader community as well.

In this pivotal moment, Izwe Savings and Loans reaffirms its commitment to providing exceptional financial services, upholding the highest standards of excellence, and continuing to enrich the lives of all those it serves. The ISO certification is not just a recognition of the past but a promise for an even brighter future.