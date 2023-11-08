The Electoral Commission (EC) has opened nominations for the district level elections.

Interested candidates are required to pick up nomination forms from the district offices of the Electoral Commission.

Completed nomination forms are to be filled and submitted in quadruplicate by the candidate or the proposer or seconder together with two copies of a recent post-card bust sized photograph to the returning officer of the electoral area for which the candidate seeks election, from the 16th to the 17th of November 2023 between the hours of nine o’clock in the morning to twelve noon and two o’clock to five o’clock in the evening on each day.

A communiqué from the Electoral Commission announcing the opening of nominations said the elections are expected to take place on December 19, 2023.

Below is the EC’s communiqué.

In accordance with the District Level Elections Regulations, 2015 (C.I. 89), the Electoral Commission will conduct the District Level Elections on the 19th of December, 2023. This follows the expiration of the term of the Assembly and Unit Committee Members on the 17th of December, 2023.

Nomination Forms may be obtained free of charge at the District Offices of the Electoral Commission across the country or on the Website of the Electoral Commission (www.ec.gov.gh).

Completed Nomination Forms must be delivered in quadruplicate by the Candidate or the Proposer or Seconder together with two copies of a recent post-card bust sized photographs to the Returning Officer of the Electoral Area for which the Candidate seeks election, from the 16th to the 17th of November, 2023 between the hours of nine o’clock in the morning to twelve noon and two o’clock to five o’clock in the evening on each day.

Nominations for the District Assembly Elections shall be witnessed by the signature or mark of the Proposer and the Seconder and supported by eighteen (18) other persons who are residents and registered voters in the Electoral Area.

Nominations for the Unit Committee Elections shall be witnessed by the signature or mark of the Proposer and the Seconder and supported by eight (8) other persons who are residents and registered voters in the Electoral Area.

All enquiries related to these Elections should be addressed to the District Officers of the Electoral Commission in all the Districts in the Country