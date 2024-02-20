Ghana’s highly acclaimed live band, the Adaha Dance Band, is set to make a triumphant return to BlackBerry Lounge on 24th February, following their spirited Christmas performance last year.

This eagerly anticipated event promises to deliver a captivating musical experience for Accra’s music enthusiasts.

Renowned for their dynamic and entertaining stage presence, the Adaha Band stands out as Ghana’s premier all-male live band with an extensive social media following.

The Adaha Band’s popularity extends beyond Accra, with invitations to perform at various regions and prestigious events, consistently drawing devoted fans who enthusiastically follow their musical journey.

Miss Anna Wussah, the General Manager of BlackBerry Lounge, expressed the continuous demand from the establishment’s music-loving patrons for the return of the Adaha Band.

“What amazes me is that one can never get tired of Adaha Band even if they perform every week. They always have something new and refreshing to offer, the general manager added.

Explaining the rationale for the event, the general manager of Blackberry said, that Blackberry Live Saturdays (BLiS) has been created to ensure that music-loving people can have intimate performances from their top artists as well as from top-notch bands like Adaha.

We have and will continue to bring big names to Blackberry, she added!

Blackberry Lounge, the first of its kind in the Spintex-Lashibi area, is a modern garden-type restaurant, lounge, sports bar and event facility designed for young adults and adults who are typically corporate executives, employees and business owners, to relax, enjoy good music, food and barbeque, as well as a variety of cocktails, mocktails and an assortment of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.