The Guinness World Records (GWR) has officially confirmed that the recent singing marathon attempt by Afua Asantewaa Aduonum was not successful.

This revelation was made public through a post on the official Guinness World Records platform, responding to an individual who sought clarification on the outcome of the singing marathon.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum had embarked on a remarkable endeavour to break the existing record for the longest continuous singing marathon, a feat that demands immense endurance and vocal prowess.

Unfortunately Afua’s Guinness World Records attempt for the longest singing marathon was not successful, but we hope that she will make another attempt soon. We’ve seen how inspirational it has been for her fans. The evidence check had already begun before Afua requested priority… — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 23, 2024

However, the GWR, in response to queries, clarified that the attempt did not meet the criteria required for a successful record-breaking achievement.

The singing marathon, a test of both physical and vocal stamina, captivated the attention of enthusiasts and supporters who eagerly awaited the confirmation from the Guinness World Records.

While the attempt may not have resulted in a new record, the courage and determination displayed by Afua Asantewaa Aduonum in undertaking such a challenging feat are commendable.