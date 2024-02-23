Parliament has postponed the ratification of the bill titled “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values,” commonly referred to as the anti-gay bill, to Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

This decision aligns with the house’s updated standing orders, which mandate a gap of at least one sitting day before the third reading of a bill.

This development comes on the heels of the second review of the bill, which aims to outlaw LGBT activities and penalize their promotion, advocacy, and funding.

Meanwhile, the Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has withdrawn his proposed amendments to the bill on the promotion of proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values.

This comes after the House voted against two of the proposals which demanded a replacement of imprisonment with community service for persons found culpable of LGBT activities.

Mr Afenyo-Markin also withdrew his new amendment seeking mandatory counseling on human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values as a post-conviction sentence.

The anti-gay bill has been controversial since it was first introduced in Parliament. Human rights groups have said that the bill would violate the rights of LGBT people in Ghana.

On Thursday, February 8, Parliament approved a three-to-five-year jail term for individuals who intentionally promoted or sponsored LGBTQ+ activities.

Those caught in the act could face a minimum of 6 months and a maximum of 3 years in prison.

During the amendment process of the bill promoting proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values, Mr Afenyo-Markin argued that punitive measures would not contribute to the rehabilitation of the offenders.

He expressed concern about the state of the country’s prisons and their inability to provide the necessary rehabilitation for offenders.

The Effutu lawmaker proposed replacing a minimum two-month imprisonment sentence with a minimum one-month community service for individuals found guilty of LGBTQ+ activities.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital