A burial service has been held at the Nkawkaw Durbar Grounds in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region for the 5 pupils of Mpeah Memorial School who lost their lives in the ghastly accident involving their school bus and a state vehicle.

Four of the pupils, including their female teacher, lost their lives instantly after the crash, and one other died while being transported in an Ambulance to the Eastern Regional Hospital for further treatment.

Dozens of friends accompanied family members and other relatives of the deceased children to commiserate with them and support them during these difficult moments.

Students of Mpeah Memorial School and mates of the deceased who attended the burial service could not hold back their tears.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Kwahu West, Owusu Addo, addressing the mourners, called on school heads and parents to take a critical look at school buses and the mode of transport for their wards.

“I’m calling on the school authorities to ensure maintenance works on their buses.”

The Headmistress of the school, Rachel Yeboah, on her part, showed appreciation to all and sundry for the support in giving the kids a befitting burial.

“I want to express our appreciation to everyone for coming to commiserate with us.”

——–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital