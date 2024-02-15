The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, has reiterated the government’s commitment to providing funding for farmers affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage in October 2023.

The government pledged a $40 million relief package for the affected farmers on October 28, 2023, to help restore livelihoods in the areas affected by the floods.

The controlled spillage of excess water from the Akosombo Dam last year affected communities downstream, destroying farmlands, livestock, livestock infrastructure, irrigation facilities, and crops.

While answering questions on the floor of Parliament, the Agric Minister disclosed that the funding forms part of the World Bank’s Food Systems Resilient Programme and that it will be in the form of input grants for seeds, fertilizers, and machinery between February and April 2024.

“I have publicly committed to providing assistance to the affected farmers through a $40 million package. This funding is being sourced from the Food Systems Resilient Programme, which is a World Bank-funded program currently being implemented by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.”

He added that the government has collected data on the affected farms and the types of crops and livestock affected to help in the distribution of the inputs.

“This presentation encompasses gender-disaggregated data on affected farmers and crop areas, details on the types of crops and livestock impacted, as well as machinery, equipment, and agricultural infrastructure.”

“Mr. Speaker, this is with the aim of swiftly providing inputs and other resources essential for enabling the affected farmers to resume agricultural activities in the upcoming farming season. I assure this honourable House that we are working diligently to alleviate the challenges faced by our farmers, and we remain committed to supporting their recovery from the recent floods.”

