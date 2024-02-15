Assembly members at the Akrofuom District Assembly have been urged to collaborate effectively and create innovative ways to utilize resources for community development.

Vivian Akumiah, Director of Human Resources at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, acting on behalf of the President, recommended capacity building as a way to sensitize the Assembly members to understand their roles and how to work together to facilitate the development of the district.

She made the remarks on Monday, February 12, 2024, during the inauguration and swearing-in of Assembly members and the election of a new Presiding Member at Akrofuom.

Madam Akumiah announced that an orientation and training session would be organized in the coming weeks to enhance the capabilities of assembly members in fulfilling their roles effectively.

She further congratulated all elected Assembly and Unit Committee members for their success in the polls. She emphasized the mandate of elected Assembly members to deliberate, plan, mobilize resources, and implement decisions, including by-laws, for the district’s transformation.

Madam Akumiah emphasized that the elected Assembly members, along with the appointed 30% as stipulated in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, together with the Member of Parliament and District Chief Executive, constitute the Assembly. They are mandated to facilitate the district’s transformation towards a better Ghana.

She stressed the importance of decentralization, in line with the 1992 Constitution, which allows citizens to participate in decision-making. With the inauguration of 259 district assemblies, she highlighted the progress made in decentralization efforts since 1988. Acknowledging that citizens often look to Accra or their MPs for matters under the district Assembly’s jurisdiction.

She encouraged the Assembly members to deepen local governance and decentralization. This, she said, would empower citizens with access to basic public services within their districts.

Finally, she mentioned that the inauguration coincides with government efforts, through the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development, to enhance the mobilization of internally generated funds (IGF).

The ceremony was attended by esteemed guests, including Nana Akoto Safohene, representing the regent of Akrofuom.

Nana Akoto Safohene, serving as Chairman and representing the regent of Akrofuom, congratulated the newly inaugurated Assembly members, urging them to exercise their duties diligently for the district’s development.

Ebenezer Douglas Ntiamoah, the District Coordinating Director who represented the District Chief Executive, expressed gratitude to all attendees for contributing to the success of the ceremony. He disclosed that the Akrofuom district comprises 11 electoral areas and expressed confidence that all assembly members in those areas would work to their full capacity to ensure the district’s development.

He urged the newly inaugurated members to collaborate with the assembly to deliver better services for the people and emphasized the importance of their orientation to familiarize them with their duties for improved service delivery and development in their areas.

The ceremony also witnessed the election of a new Presiding Member for the District Assembly, with Hon. Emmanuel Obeng emerging as the winner.

In an interview, he expressed gratitude to all members and appointees for believing in him and voting for him. He pledged to do his best in his new position and expressed his desire to continue serving in the role.

Emmanuel Obeng also congratulated the previous presiding member of the district for his hard work throughout his years of service.

