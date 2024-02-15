Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, the Health Minister-designate, has affirmed his commitment to continuing projects initiated by his predecessor, Kwaku Agyeman Manu.

Despite having his priorities, Dr. Okoe Boye views this approach as essential for a seamless tenure, especially considering the limited time left for the Akufo-Addo administration.

President Akufo-Addo’s recent reshuffle on February 14, 2024, nominated Dr. Okoe Boye to replace Kwaku Agyeman Manu. Pending approval by Parliament’s vetting committee, Dr Okoe Boye, who previously served as Deputy Health Minister from 2020 to 2021, is set to return to the health sector.

While the reshuffle has stirred public dissatisfaction, Dr Okoe Boye, in an interview with Bernard Avle on the Citi Breakfast Show, emphasized his intention to carry forward the positive initiatives of the former Health Minister.

He stated, “But sometimes it is not the programmes you introduce into a sector that makes people happy or improve the state of mind, it is the relationship and addressing basic things which do not require resources necessarily but require attention and offering protocols and this is going to be my major priority.”

Acknowledging that meaningful changes often involve addressing fundamental issues and building relationships, Dr Okoe Boye highlighted the importance of engaging stakeholders in the sector.

Despite not yet receiving Parliament’s approval, he revealed that he had already initiated discussions with key players, including those at Korle Bu and the Ghana Medical Association.

“When I went to Korle Bu, what I did was that I sat with those who have been there for a long time and most of them have a fair idea what the problems are, what it ought to be done and what to put in. As I speak to you, I’ve spoken to the Ghana Medical Association President and some of the Executives.

“I’ve not gone for the vetting but informally, I’m like guys, let’s sit down, what do you want, where do we get to? What must be done? The first approach is to talk to the people in the field.”

Addressing concerns about the limited timeframe, Dr Okoe Boye acknowledged the challenge of implementing significant infrastructure changes in a short period.

However, he pledged to focus on streamlining processes, ensuring adequate funding, and leveraging his experience to elevate the health sector during his tenure.

