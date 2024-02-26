President Akufo-Addo has assigned additional responsibilities to some Ministers to fill vacancies in various Ministries without substantive ministers.

The president did his first major reshuffle on Wednesday, February 14, entirely taking some ministers off his government while reassigning some to other ministries.

Among the notable assignments, Railway Minister John Peter Amewu will temporarily oversee the Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry until Lydia Seyram Alhassan completes her vetting process which is yet to be determined.

In a similar move, Interior Minister Henry Quartey will manage the Greater Accra Region until Nii Kwartei Titus Glover assumes the position of Greater Accra Regional Minister.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Works and Housing, will continue to assume the responsibilities of the Information Ministry until his former deputy, Fatimatu Abubakar, is vetted and approved by Parliament.

In addition to being head of the Communications Ministry, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has been assigned to take charge of the Health Ministry until Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye is officially sworn in as the minister.

Osei Bonsu Amoah will oversee the Local Government and Rural Development Ministry temporarily, pending the approval of the substantive minister, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah. The Volta Regional Minister, Archibald Letsa, has been tasked with managing the Oti region temporarily.

Hawa Koomson, the Fisheries Minister, will handle the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection until Darkoa Newman assumes the role. Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, will temporarily oversee the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation until Ophelia Quansah Hayford takes over.

These Ministers will fulfil their additional roles to ensure a smooth and efficient governance approach in their respective sectors until substantive ministers are sworn in. This decision aligns with the government’s objective to enhance administrative efficiency and performance across ministries.

