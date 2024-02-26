Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has called for a regular review of Parliament’s standing orders to enhance its oversight functions.

The recently implemented standing orders, effective from January 2, 2024, are designed to optimize Parliament’s operational efficiency.

Afenyo-Markin emphasized the importance of periodic reviews during a capacity workshop on the updated standing orders, asserting that such reviews are essential to align the rules governing parliamentary proceedings with the evolving dynamics in governance.

“In order for the house to discharge our deliberative representational financial control, information dissemination, and legislative oversight and responsibilities efficiently and effectively, there is a need for these rules as contained in the standing orders to be revised.”

“This is also to ensure that the rules governing proceedings, both at plenary and committees, are addressed with the changing dynamics in governance and the political environment.”

Additionally, Afenyo-Markin revealed a novel inclusion in the new standing orders, namely ‘Backbenchers Time,’ aimed at promoting inclusivity.

This provision offers backbenchers, who typically have limited opportunities to express their views, a platform to articulate their perspectives and propose meaningful statements to enhance their legislative contributions.

