Alexei Navalny’s mother has said she has been shown his body, but added that the Russian authorities were pressuring her to allow a “secret” burial.

In a video address, Lyudmila Navalnaya said she had been brought to a morgue where she signed a death certificate.

Kira Yamysh, the former opposition leader’s press secretary, said the certificate stated he died of natural causes.

Navalny’s widow has said he was killed by Russian authorities.

Lyudmila Navalnaya said the law required authorities to hand over her son’s body, but said that she was being “blackmailed” as they refused to do so. She alleged authorities were setting conditions for the burial of her son, including the place, time and manner of his burial.

She said: “They want to take me to the outskirts of the cemetery to a fresh grave and say: ‘Here lies your son.'”

Ms Navalnaya, who travelled to the northern Russian town of Salekhard following the news of her son’s death in a nearby penal colony, also said she was being threatened by the authorities.

“Looking into my eyes, they say that if I do not agree to a secret funeral, they will do something with my son’s body.

“Investigator Voropaev openly told me: ‘Time is not on your side, the corpse is decomposing.'”

Lyudmila Navalnaya was speaking in a video posted to her late son’s YouTube channel, and finished the address by demanding his body be returned to her.

There was no immediate response from Russian authorities.

Navalny died in a prison colony on 16 February. Prison officials said he had fallen ill following a “walk”.

But his widow Yulia Navalnaya has claimed that he was killed on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin and vowed to continue his struggle.

The Kremlin has denied the allegations, calling Western reaction to the death “hysterical”.

———

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital