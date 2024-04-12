A memoir written by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny before his death will be published later this year.

Mr Navalny began to write his biography Patriot in Germany – where he was recovering from nerve agent poisoning, which he blamed on the Kremlin, according to publisher Alfred A Knopf.

He then continued to write the book while in and out of prison in Russia after his arrest in 2021.

The publisher has labelled it as the 47-year-old’s “final letter to the world”.

His widow, Yulia Navalnaya, said in a statement on Thursday that the book was not only a testament to her late husband’s life “but to his unwavering commitment to the fight against dictatorship – a fight he gave everything for, including his life”.

1/5 This is not how I imagined Alexey would write his biography at all. I thought we’d be around 80 years old, and he’d be sitting at the computer by the open window, typing away. And I would be grumbling about the grandchildren coming soon, telling him he’s busy with nonsense. — Yulia Navalnaya (@yulia_navalnaya) April 11, 2024



She continued: “Through its pages, readers will come to know the man I loved deeply – a man of profound integrity and unyielding courage. Sharing his story will not only honour his memory but also inspire others to stand up for what is right and to never lose sight of the values that truly matter.”

Mr Navalny’s death was announced on 16 February while he was serving a 19-year prison sentence at a penal colony within the Arctic Circle on charges his supporters said were politically motivated.

Russian officials vehemently denied involvement in his death despite accusations from Mrs Navalnaya and other Navalny allies.

In a speech in March, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Mr Navalny’s name for the first time in years, calling his death a “sad event” and confirming reports that he had agreed to a prisoner swap involving the opposition politician just days before his death.

“Unfortunately what happened, happened… this is life,” Mr Putin said.

Writing on X on 12 April, Mrs Navalnaya said it was not how she had imagined her late husband would have written his biography.

“I thought we’d be around 80 years old, and he’d be sitting at the computer by the open window, typing away. And I would be grumbling about the grandchildren coming soon, telling him he’s busy with nonsense,” she said, adding that things had “turned out differently”.

She said once Mr Navalny had started to write the book, he enjoyed recalling events in his life in connection with events in Russia, including describing his childhood.

Patriot will be published on 22 October in at least 11 languages, including Russian, Mrs Navalnaya said.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital