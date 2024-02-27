The National Communications Authority (NCA) says allowing Salt FM to be operational, despite its inability to renew its license, would have amounted to an illegality.

The radio station, owned by renowned businessman Ohene Kwame Frimpong, was shut down on February 6, 2024, for failing to renew its authorization, according to a notice issued by the NCA.

However, in a recent development, the Agogo Traditional Council has pleaded with the NCA to be considerate and allow Salt FM to resume operations while the company takes steps to renew the license.

In an interview with Citi News, the Director for Consumer and Corporate Affairs at the NCA, Nana Defie Badu, urged other media houses to ensure that they are duly authorized to prevent such sanctions.

“I’m not sure that would be legal because if that happens, it means that the station would be broadcasting and operating without a valid license. And remember, we have gone through some process and a whole number of FM stations were shut down because they hadn’t renewed their licenses or their authorization had expired. So we’d plead with all broadcasting houses to ensure that they apply and get their licenses before they expire,” she stated.

