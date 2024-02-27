Prince Kamal Gumah, the proprietor of Gumah FM, disputes the National Communications Authority’s (NCA) stated reason for shutting down his radio station in Bawku.

Gumah FM was one of four stations closed by the NCA.

The NCA, acting on recommendations from the Upper East Regional Security Council and the Ministry of National Security, closed Bawku FM, Source FM, Zahra FM, and Gumah FM. The decision was based on concerns about the stations’ operations and the alleged role of inflammatory comments by their panelists and presenters in exacerbating the Bawku conflict.

Contrary to the NCA’s claims, Mr. Gumah asserts in an Eyewitness News interview on Citi FM with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Monday that his station had not been broadcasting for the last four months.

He further states that Gumah FM does not incite violence and has implemented measures to prevent it.

“For almost four months, my station has been off-air because of some technical issues. So, if there is anything that happened within four months ago, my station should not be part of any station to be shut down. And in their letter, they did not even mention any reason that caused them to shut down the radio station,” he said.

Speaking to NCA’s reason, he said, “I think it is a very big lie because as a Ghanaian and a peace lover, I gave my staff a directive not to call people who would insult others or to provoke anybody. And text messages are really scrutinised before being read on air.”

“When somebody calls into the radio station, and you see that the person is trying to use some disrespectful words to anybody, just hang up the phone because I know what happened to Rwanda. It is just a call on the radio station. So I am totally against inflammable comments or texts.”

Mr. Gumah further noted that there was no evidence to prove that his station had committed the offense for which the NCA had shut the station down.

“I asked the regional minister and the national security coordinator that if you give me any recording from my radio station of saying anything that is so serious to national security issue, trust me, I will shut the radio station off. I will not even repair the machines and bring them back to Bawku. I will just shut it down. None of them could give me any evidence,” he stated.

