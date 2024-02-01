The lead proponent of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, Samuel Nartey George, says the bill is likely to be passed by March this year, 2024.

The bill, also known as the anti-gay bill, seeks to criminalize same-sex sexual relationships, including oral sex and anal sex, with penalties ranging from five to 10 years in prison.

Providing an update on the status of the bill on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram told the host of the show, Umaru Sanda Amadu that, it is currently undergoing amendment by stakeholders.

“They are almost 60% done with consideration. Hopefully, there will be another two weeks of parliamentary work when we resume, and they should be done with consideration. The third stage of reading is just a procedural thing. It is read, and then the bill is passed.”

“In fact, during the first session of the meeting, we are about to start, we believe that in the first session which is going to run from the 6th of February to the end of March or early April, I believe that we should pass the bill before Easter. I think it is something we should give as an Easter gift from Parliament to the nation. So we would strive to work with the speaker and the committee chair,” he said.

