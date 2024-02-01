The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, says that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) supports the position of the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, on LGBTQ+ issues.

Mr. Mahama, addressing the matter during a breakfast meeting with the Clergy in Koforidua on Wednesday, January 31, stated that his faith is against same-sex marriages, emphasizing the natural order of creation.

In an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, with Umaru Sanda Amadu, the vociferous MP stated that any decision the party’s flagbearer takes on LGBTQ+ is a reflection of the party’s stance on such matters.

The MP noted that both past and current leadership of the party support the proponents of the anti-gay bill.

“The constitution of the NDC states that when we have a flagbearer or president, he assumes leadership of the party. So, when the former president speaks today, he stated that his opinion is personal. I believe that also reflects, to a large extent, the position of the party.”

“If I consider the behaviour of the party in Parliament and the direction that the Minority caucus, the NDC group, has received from the leadership of the party, from the time of Hon. Haruna Iddrisu [former Minority Leader] to Dr. Ato Cassiel Forson [Minority Leader], I believe it is safe to assume that this is the position of the NDC on this matter,” Sam George stated.

He indicated that the bill on the promotion of proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values, also known as the anti-gay bill, is currently at the 60% consideration stage.

The MP for Ningo-Prampram expressed hope that the bill will eventually pass.

“We are almost 60% through the consideration process. Hopefully, in another two weeks of parliamentary work when we resume, we should complete consideration. The real work is where we are now, and I believe in another two weeks, we will be done.”

The bill, which aims to criminalize LGBT activities, has sparked controversy since its introduction in Parliament by Samuel George and some other lawmakers.

Although the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, assured that the anti-gay bill would be passed before the house adjourned for the Christmas break, it was unable to conclude the clause-by-clause amendments of the bill at the consideration stage.

