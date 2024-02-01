Selorm Adadevoh, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, has disclosed that the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak brought undue pressure on the company’s network that had never been experienced before.

The CEO told Bernard Avle at an event titled ‘Time with Selorm’ that the pressure came with its attendant risks.

Sharing insights into the challenges many companies, including MTN Ghana, faced in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Adadevoh said, “I don’t think we have ever seen pressure on the network grow so much in such a short timeframe. That was obviously the biggest risk to our business. It’s like our network was going to fall apart. We saw a lot of growth. I mean, I don’t think we’ve experienced that type of growth in one year in terms of traffic demand ever before, at least not in my time. So, that was crazy.”

Mr. Adadevoh, who is moving up to the role of MTN Group’s Chief Commercial Officer in March 2024, however, celebrated the gains and structural changes that have been achieved as a result of adaptation during and after the pandemic.

“What COVID-19 also taught us was that perhaps our expectations of how much capacity was required to run an economy like Ghana were maybe not ambitious enough. And the permanent changes that COVID brought in terms of people’s adoption of certain tools and working online have left a lasting impact. Even though COVID is largely behind us, there is a permanence that it has left behind.”

