The United States of America has expressed worry over the passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, popularly known as the anti-gay bill.

Ghana’s Parliament passed the bill on Wednesday, February 28, after several debates, contributions, and some opposition to the bill.

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, in a statement, indicated that the bill’s passage will undermine “Ghana’s valuable public health, media and civic spaces, and economy.”

He emphasized that the bill’s passage also undermines Ghana’s tradition of tolerance, peace, and respect for human rights and called for a review of the bill “to protect the rights of all individuals in Ghana.”

“Ghana’s tradition of tolerance, peace, and respect for human rights is a source of stability and prosperity that has long served as a model for countries around the globe. This legislation is inconsistent with these values and will, if it becomes law, undermine this laudable tradition.”

Below is the spokesperson’s full statement.

Ghanaian Parliament’s Passage of Legislation Undermines Human Rights

Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson

The United States is deeply troubled by the Ghanaian Parliament’s passage of legislation, officially called the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, which would threaten all Ghanaians’ constitutionally protected freedoms of speech, press, and assembly.

The bill seeks to criminalize any person who simply identifies as LGBTQI+, as well as any friend, family, or member of the community who does not report them. Limiting the rights of one group in a society undermines the rights of all.

The United States echoes the call by those Ghanaians who have urged a review of the constitutionality of the bill to protect the rights of all individuals in Ghana.

The bill would also undermine Ghana’s valuable public health, media and civic spaces, and economy. International business coalitions have already stated that such discrimination in Ghana would harm business and economic growth in the country.

Ghana’s tradition of tolerance, peace, and respect for human rights is a source of stability and prosperity that has long served as a model for countries around the globe. This legislation is inconsistent with these values and will, if it becomes law, undermine this laudable tradition.

