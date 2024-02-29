In a collaborative effort, a joint task force involving the Tree Crop Development Authority, the Oil Palm Development Association of Ghana, the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, and National Security successfully seized over 1,000 units of 25 litres of vegetable oil suspected to be smuggled.

The operation took place at a warehouse located at CMB, uncovering two truckloads with 650 and 350 units, respectively, along with an additional 450 units found in a shop within the same area.

This seizure occurred during the second day of an anti-smuggling task force exercise in the Greater Accra Region. The task force covered various locations, including Madina, Dome Market, Okaishie, and CMB. The operation aimed to curb the illegal influx of smuggled goods into the region.

One of the truck drivers claimed that the suspected smuggled vegetable oil originated from a warehouse at Spintex. The seized oil containers were labelled with “Produced for: Oki General Trading LLC Dubai (U.A.E)” and “Product of Indonesia” inscriptions. The joint task force promptly confiscated the items for further investigation.

During the task force’s visit to Madina, a warehouse engaged in legitimate business operations was identified. However, it was noted that the presence of suspected smuggled oil in the market negatively impacted businesses offering locally produced vegetable oil, as the smuggled products were sold at relatively lower prices.

At the Dome Market in Accra, the task force took decisive action by instructing four shops to halt the sale of three brands of vegetable oil suspected to be smuggled.

Sales were to remain suspended until the necessary documentation proving the legitimacy of the products was provided by the shop owners.

Paul Amaning, the coordinator of the task force, utilized the opportunity to educate market women about the risks associated with selling unbranded oil.

He observed a positive trend during the exercise, noting that many shops in the visited areas had locally produced vegetable oil for sale.

Amaning urged traders to continue supporting “Made in Ghana” vegetable oil, promoting local products and economic growth.

The joint task force’s successful operation highlights ongoing efforts to combat smuggling activities, safeguard local industries, and ensure fair competition within the vegetable oil market.

The seizure of suspected smuggled goods underscores the commitment to maintaining the integrity of Ghana’s economic landscape.

