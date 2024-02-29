Nigerian musician Asake’s latest music video, “Only Me,” has triggered strong reactions, particularly from the Christian community.

The video features scenes that some viewers consider disrespectful and offensive to their faith.

The controversy centres around depictions of the holy Eucharist and Asake, who is Muslim, and wearing priestly attire.

Critics argue that these visuals have no connection to the song’s theme and are inherently disrespectful towards Christianity.

Further concerns have been raised about the video’s potential to perpetuate negative stereotypes and undermine the message of peace and tolerance associated with Christianity.

Critics point out a perceived inconsistency in Asake, a Muslim artist, showcasing scenes of violence alongside Christian iconography.

This controversy has garnered significant attention in Nigeria, with calls for the video’s removal circulating online and beyond.

Known in real life as Ahmed Ololade, Asake in September 2022, released his debut album Mr. Money with the Vibe, breaking the record for the biggest opening day for an African album on Apple Music at the time.

The album debuted at number 66 on the Billboard 200 chart and was recorded as the highest-charting Nigerian debut album in the history of the chart.

His sophomore album Work of Art was released in June 2023, becoming his second album to debut at number 66 on the Billboard 200.

In 2020, Asake won Break Out Artist of the Year at the 2022 All Africa Music Awards and was nominated as the Best African Music Act at the 2022 MOBO Awards, which marked his first international award nomination.

In addition to that, he received a Best New International Act nomination at the 2023 BET Awards, the same year he was listed as number 5 on Rolling Stone Music’s Future 25.

Watch the video below