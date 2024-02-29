The Volta Region’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) has voiced deep disappointment and concern over President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s omission of the dire plight of victims of the Akusombo Dam Spillage in his 2024 State of the Nation’s Address.

President Akufo-Addo presented his penultimate SONA to Parliament on Tuesday, February 26, 2024, as required by Article 67 of Ghana’s Constitution.

The party described the address as a letdown for the people of the Volta Region who had been eagerly awaiting updates on promises made to alleviate their predicaments following the disaster.

The recent flood disaster, intensified by spillages from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams, caused severe damage to communities in the Volta and other regions, displacing numerous families and destroying livelihoods.

Additionally, the tidal waves’ onslaught in the southern municipalities of Anlo, Keta, and Ketu South has increased the people’s suffering, leaving them vulnerable and in urgent need of aid.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the party said “It is deeply regrettable that amidst these precarious challenges, the President chose not to acknowledge or offer solutions to alleviate the suffering of our fellow citizens.

“The absence of any mention of relief efforts or plans to mitigate the effects of the disaster in the 31-page SONA is a glaring oversight that reflects a deliberate lack of empathy and commitment to the well-being of these countrymen.”

“What is equally displeasing is the President’s mention of a non-existent project like the Keta Fish Landing Site on page 22 of his presentation. We want to once again put on record that there is no such project in Keta or any other place in the Volta Region. The President should learn to insulate himself from always being misled by doing due diligence in getting accurate information on such crucial matters.”

The Volta NDC urged the President to promptly address the issue and prioritize the needs of those affected by the flood disaster and tidal waves. We call for immediate action to provide relief aid, rehabilitate affected communities, and implement sustainable measures to prevent future occurrences.

“In fulfilling the constitutional obligation to address the nation, it is imperative that the President demonstrates leadership by acknowledging and responding to the pressing concerns of all citizens, irrespective of tribe, location or voting pattern,” it added.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital