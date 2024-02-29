The Minority in Parliament has called on the Electricity Company of Ghana to immediately publish a timetable for the ongoing power cuts popularly known as ‘Dumsor’ to enable people to plan their lives.

Addressing Journalists in Parliament, the Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu, John Jinapor said the continuous and deliberate denial by government officials to the effect that there was no load shedding could no longer suffice.

“We are reliably informed that dumsor will continue today at 12:00 and it’s only fair that Ghanaians are made aware,” Mr Jinapor said.

The Minority spokesperson for Energy said the government is unable to purchase enough fuel to power some of the thermal plants due to financial constraints leading to generation challenges.

“The best this government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice Dr Mahamudu Bawumia can do is to publish the schedule of the ongoing dumsor, so people can plan their lives,” he said.

Meanwhile, the electricity supply to Parliament and Job 600, the office complex for Members of Parliament, was on Thursday disconnected due to a GHc23 million debt.

The National Taskforce executed the disconnection following unsuccessful attempts to collect the outstanding arrears.

The disconnection is part of the ongoing “Operation Zero Balance” initiative by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) task force.

The primary goal of this initiative is to recover outstanding debts from various customers, and in this case, Parliament House and Job 600 were targeted due to their substantial debt.