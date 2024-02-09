Gideon Boako, the spokesperson for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has defended his boss’ proposal to abolish certain taxes if elected as president, describing it as the boldest decision taken by any Vice President in the country.

In his vision statement presented in Accra on Wednesday, Dr. Bawumia announced plans to scrap the E-levy, emissions tax, VAT on electricity, betting tax, and also reduce the number of ministers.

The proposal has faced criticism from a section of the public, particularly from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

However, in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Thursday, Dr. Boako argued that Dr. Bawumia should be commended and supported for such an initiative.

“He (Bawumia) says if I am given the opportunity as a president just as I said I will not touch MoMo, I will scrap E-Levy. That is the boldest decision any Vice President has made in this country, and that is what we should applaud Bawumia for. Because he is the only vice president in government who has taken decisions that are in sync with what the majority of the people say and say that given the opportunity I will abolish e-levy, I will abolish emission tax, I will abolish betting tax, I will abolish VAT on electricity, I will reduce the number of ministers. This is somebody that we should trust,” he stated.

