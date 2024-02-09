The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has cautioned the public to wear face masks to reduce exposure to dust.

It has also advised the public to limit outdoor activities, especially for children.

This follows the increase in the intensity of the harmattan, resulting in very dusty weather conditions across the country, confirmed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Meteorological Services.

The GMA, in a statement issued on Friday, said the increased dust and general dry weather conditions have seriously affected human health, possibly leading to increased respiratory conditions. People with asthma and other chronic respiratory conditions may suffer acute attacks or worsening of their conditions.

It therefore also advised all to stay hydrated by drinking water liberally all day and reminded people living with asthma to carry their inhalers and take all prescribed medications.

“Anyone who experiences signs and symptoms of respiratory conditions, e.g., cough, painful swallowing, runny nose, chest pain, or difficulty in breathing should report to the nearest health facility immediately,” it added.

