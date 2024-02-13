The Ankobeahene of the Begoro Stool, Bafour Owiredu Agyarko Minta II, has been summoned by the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council for allegedly endorsing the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, ahead of the upcoming December elections.

The summons comes in the wake of a petition received by the council against him filed by Daasebre Ofosu Kwabi Ayebiahwe, Otweresohene/Odau and Okyeame Owusu, accusing Nana Owiredu Agyarko of engaging in partisan politics.

According to the petitioners, Bafour Owiredu Agyarko Minta II has brought the name of the Begoro Stool into disrepute by engaging in partisan politics during the recent campaign tour of the Eastern Region by the former President.

The petition added that the Ankobeahene, who is purported to have represented the Nananom and the people of Begoro made the endorsement during Mahama’s engagement with traditional leadership during his tour.

The statement also indicated that the chief said that Nananom had invoked the gods by pouring libation against the breaking the 8 mantra of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government and admonished the people of Begoro to remain vigilant against the alleged vote-rigging agenda of the current government.

The Abuakwa Traditional State Secretary, Dan Marfo Ofori Attah, who confirmed the summons to Citi News, indicated that the petitioners among other things are seeking an order of destoolment as Ankobeahene of Begoro, a declaration nullifying the respondent’s conduct, a public recantation of the alleged comments, an unqualified apology to the petitioners and the people of Begoro, and punitive customary sanctions if found liable.

The hearing on the matter has been rescheduled from February 12, 2024, to February 19, 2024.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital