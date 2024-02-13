After two rounds of hotly contested voting for a presiding member, the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly failed to produce one.

Despite a successful swearing-in ceremony for the 54 assembly members alongside the three Members of Parliament in the Metropolis, the 54 assembly members with voting rights were unable to give the two-thirds majority of 38 votes to any of the two candidates standing for election as the leader of the assembly.

The first round of voting saw the Assemblyman of Kojokrom, Napoleon Agyeman, obtaining 31 votes against the Assemblyman of Adiembra Electoral Area, Patrick Brempoh, who received 22 votes.

Despite lobbying that occurred before the second round of voting for the assembly members to rally behind one of the two candidates to ensure a quick election of a leader for the assembly’s business to commence, the second round of voting also failed to elect a leader. Candidate Patrick Brempoh reduced his 22 earlier votes to 20, while Napoleon Agyeman managed to increase his votes from 31 to 33 but still fell short of the required 38 two-thirds majority votes.

As a result, the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly has adjourned the election of the Presiding Member for the next ten days in accordance with the Local Assembly requirement.

The Mayor of Sekondi-Takoradi, Abdul Mumin Isaah, speaking at the event, called on the 54 assembly members to quickly reach a consensus on who should be their leader in the interest of the metropolis.

“The mission of STMA is to improve the living conditions of the Metropolis through the provision of sustainable socio-economic development and good governance that is responsive to the needs of the people. STMA envisages an environment where its people actualize their dreams of internationally accepted standards of living.

As such, in the 9th Assembly of the STMA, I expect consensus in our decisions as a House, as this offers us the opportunity to serve your communities and help enhance our image, as a Metropolis. This would promote unity of purpose and encourage all to work hard towards the achievement of our collective objectives, as an assembly,” he said.

Abdul Mumin Issah further outlined plans to build the capacity of the newly sworn-in assembly members with the help of the European Union-funded Twin-Cities In Sustainable Partnership Project.

“The administration is committed to building your capacities and equipping you with necessary local government skills to enable you to perform your duties efficiently and effectively. Consequently, an intensive orientation and training programme has been scheduled for all Members from 20th to 23rd February 2024. The training forms part of activities being executed under the TCSPP to enhance the capacity of city officials and other stakeholders in inclusive urban governance strategies and managing urban space judiciously. Some of the topics to be treated include critical roles and responsibilities of Assembly Members in their communities, revenue mobilization, fixing rates and fees for ratepayers, budgeting for social amenities, and approving development permits,” he added.