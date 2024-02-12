A Chinese national, who was serving a one-year sentence at Nsawam Prison for theft and other serious offences, has reportedly escaped.

The escape occurred after the individual allegedly feigned illness and was subsequently transferred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

Reports indicate that he was initially arrested at Tema and jailed before he was transferred to the Nsawam Maximum Security Prison.

The prison officer who was assigned to accompany him has been interdicted by the service pending an investigation into the incident.

An officer from the prison service confirmed the escape to Citi News on Monday, stating that they had obtained some leads that could potentially lead to the re-arrest of the fugitive.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x