The National Service Scheme (NSS) has released the first batch of PIN Codes for 13,353 eligible Ghanaian-trained teachers to undertake their mandatory service to the nation.

NSS released the pin codes on Monday, February 12, 2024.

The pin codes, according to the NSS, will enable the teachers to enrol to be deployed to offer their one-year mandatory national service for the 2024 service year.

The NSS, in its statement issued on February 12, 2024, urged all eligible trained teachers to log onto the Scheme’s website at www.nss.gov.gh to follow the online enrolment procedure.

The registration fee of GH¢40.00 is to be paid at any branch of the ADB Bank “to obtain access to the main enrolment platform to complete the enrolment process.”

Enrolment starts on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, and ends on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

