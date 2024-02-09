The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has taken over investigations to unravel the circumstances which led to the death of a 16-year-old student of the Aburi Girls Senior High School in the Akuapem South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The first-year student of the school tragically died after allegedly being denied medical attention by the school nurse, who purportedly accused her of repeatedly feigning illness.

The student, Stacey Okyere, who had complained of severe stomach pains, passed away on Monday, February 5, 2024.

According to reports, she was rushed to the hospital but, unfortunately, was already dead by then.

The incident, which occurred under strange circumstances, has had the management of the school come under serious criticism over what the family describes as neglect on the part of the management.

Even though management and the Ghana Education Service have been tight-lipped about the incident, the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, called for calm and promised that the CID will help bring finality to all issues surrounding the incident.

Speaking to journalists after an engagement with school authorities on February 9, the Regional Minister said, “I have been given a briefing by the management of the school. Because of the nature of the passing of the student, it becomes a conversation which requires law enforcement agencies, in particular, the CID of the Ghana Police, to come in and investigate the matter for us.

The Ghana Education Service has its own mechanism for investigating this matter as well. And so for us, it’s premature for us to offer conclusions in respect to this matter. We are here to express our condolences to management and students. We pray to God to strengthen the family. We are keenly following investigations, and we will keep the sanctity of this institution.”

