A group calling itself the Sunyani Youth Development Association has registered its displeasure with the abandonment of the Bono Regional Library project, which has been left to rot two decades after it was started.

The Bono Regional Library was initiated in 2003 by the former member of Parliament for Sunyani, Joseph Henry Mensah, but it has yet to be completed.

The Sunyani Youth Development Association is unhappy with the current state of the Bono Regional Library.

The President of the Sunyani Youth Development Association, Atta Akoto Senior, expressed disappointment with the delay.

“It is very disappointing that we have been chasing one thing for over two decades and it doesn’t seem to be heard. Whereas other places have functioning libraries, in our case, it is a sorry one.

“The place is not even convenient enough for you to have the privacy to learn, and it appears that the leaders are not taking Sunyani and the Bono Region seriously because if you care about education, one of the facilities that comes along is a good library. So when you have a regional library that can serve all people being dragged for over 20 years, then it is disappointing.”

The Bono Regional Director of the Ghana Library Authority, Alhassan Abdul Faili, assured that measures are being taken for the contractor to return to the site soon.

“There are a lot of challenges, and we have engaged with the contractor, and he is talking about some challenges that need to be solved by GETFund. We firmly believe that the contractor will return to the site, and we are waiting for him to return. The project is ongoing, and the contractor promised to come to the site, and we have made efforts to meet the minister and the coordinating director, and they have all asked me to invite the contractor for further engagements.”

