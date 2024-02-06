The Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development, OB Amoah, has dismissed assertions that President Nana Akufo-Addo sacked some 24 Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) because they do not support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The President, in a circular over the weekend, dismissed 24 MDCEs with immediate effect.

The reason for the action remains unclear. However, it is alleged that the dismissed MDCEs did not campaign for Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia during the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, OB Amoah said such claims are baseless.

“Such allegations have no basis at all. There are probably some places where the DCEs did not campaign for Vice President Bawumia, but they are still in office and as to whether they have problems with their Members of Parliament, it depends on the president’s discretion as to whether such a person should still serve or let somebody else take over,” he told host of Eyewitness News, Umaru Sanda Amadu.

16 years good enough to hang up my parliamentary gloves – OB Amoah

OB Amoah, who is also the Member of Parliament for the Akuapem South constituency, justified his decision not to seek re-election.

He said that after 16 years of legislative service, he believes it’s an appropriate time for him to retire from Parliament.

“At the end of the year, I would have spent 16 years in Parliament, four terms, two terms in opposition, two terms in power, and I am no longer a young man. So sometimes you think that you should move on. Some are ready to spend more than the four terms. Some of us also think that the job is very difficult, so probably we should move on for others to take over.”

“I am not growing any younger. If I were in public service, I would have retired. I am not a young man anymore. I am 62 years old… I have experienced a lot in this job, and I have a lot I can share… Having served 16 years by the end of this year, I think that I would have done enough,” he stated.

