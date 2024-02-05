Comviva, the global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, has announced its partnership with Oman Investments, a technology advisory firm in Ghana.

The partnership will foster the development and implementation of innovative digital banking, wallet and payment solutions across Ghana.

With this partnership, Oman Investments will utilize Comviva’s innovative digital banking technology to bridge the gap between individuals and the digital world. Similarly, Comviva will leverage the comprehensive consulting and operational infrastructure of Oman Investments in Ghana. The partnership shall empower banks with an integrated digital banking and payments solution, powered by mobiquity Banking suite.

Comviva mobiquity Banking suite enables Banks to launch seamless digital banking that offers financial inclusion for the unbanked or underbanked customers, while offering a superior experience to existing banking customers across all Gen 2 (Mobile App, Web) and Gen 3 (Wearables & Voice) channels.

Speaking on the partnership, Vivek Agrawal, Senior Vice President & Head – Enterprise Business at Comviva said, “We are excited to partner with Oman Investments, and look forward to deepen this collaboration, as we work together to deliver unparalleled consumer experiences through our digital banking solutions. Our ongoing efforts to expand product offerings and improve commercial accessibility underscore our mission. We firmly believe that our digital banking platform stands as one of the most modern, secure, and user-friendly solutions worldwide.”

Kwabena Boamah, Director at Oman Investments, said “Oman Investments is thrilled to partner with Comviva, a global leader in digital financial solutions, as we strive to address the unique challenges faced by financial institutions in Ghana. Our partnership signifies a commitment to revolutionize the digital banking landscape in Ghana. By combining Comviva’s innovative digital banking technology with our client reach and accessibility in the market, we aim to empower financial institutions to provide personalized, secure, and culturally resonant digital offerings.”