Michael Render, known to fans as rapper Killer Mike, had his celebratory Grammy night take an unexpected turn after being detained by police near the event venue.

Just hours after winning three awards, Render was taken into custody following an alleged physical altercation outside the Crypto.com Arena.

According to reports, police apprehended the 48-year-old artist around 4 PM PT on Sunday. The incident reportedly occurred close to the arena, leading to his arrest on a misdemeanour battery charge.

Authorities confirmed he was being processed for release shortly after. This news comes amidst Render’s Grammy triumphs, winning Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” alongside the coveted Best Rap Album award for his work on “Michael.”

However, a representative for the artist is yet to respond to requests for comment on the matter.

While details regarding the altercation remain unclear, this incident adds a surprising twist to the American rapper’s successful Grammy night.