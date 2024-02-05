The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has kicked off his Building Ghana Tour in the Northern Region.

During the two-day tour, the opposition NDC leader will visit the Mion, Gushegu, and Yendi constituencies on Monday, 5th February 2024.

Day two of the tour includes activities in the four constituencies within Tamale Township (Tamale Central, Tamale North, Tamale South, and Sagnarigu constituencies).

This transformative journey aims to connect with supporters, instil hope, and fulfil promises made to NDC branch executives.

The Building Ghana Tour provides Mahama with a platform to meet and interact with Ghanaians from various backgrounds, including supporters and sympathizers of the NDC.

The tour encompasses diverse activities, such as courtesy calls on chiefs, town hall meetings, community durbars, and extensive conversations with various stakeholders.