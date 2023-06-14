Winning a Grammy is a major accomplishment for any musician. It is a testament to the hard work, talent, and dedication of the artist.

The Grammy Award, or Grammy, is an award presented by the Recording Academy to recognize outstanding achievements in the music industry of the United States.

The trophy depicts a gilded gramophone. Grammys are the first of the Big Three networks’ major music awards held annually. Ever since the Ghanaian music scene began many years ago, no musician from the Ghanaian industry has won a Grammy.

The least that a Ghanaian artist has achieved from the world’s most prestigious music award scheme is bagging numerous nominations. Two years ago, Burna Boy from neighbouring Nigeria won a Grammy Award.

The Nigerian powerhouse took home the Best Global Music Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony with his Twice As Tall album. Angelique Kidjo, Redone (Morocco), Sikiru Adepoju (Nigeria), Sade Adu (Nigeria), Voz D’Amor (Cape Verde), Richard Bona (Cameroon), Timariwen(Mali), Owuor Arunga(Kenya), Tems (Nigeria) have also won Grammys.

However, Ghana’s hopes of winning an award at the most prestigious music awards scheme have finally been met. On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the Recording Academy, the organization that hosts the Grammy Awards, announced two new categories for the 2024 awards show: Best African Music Performance and Best Alternative Jazz Album.

The Best Pop Dance Recording category has also been expanded to include more genres. The Best African Music Performance category will recognize recordings that incorporate unique local expressions from across the African continent.

The category includes but is not limited to, the following genres: Afrobeat, Afro-fusion, Afro Pop, Afrobeats, Alte, Amapiano, Bongo Flava, Genge, Kizomba, Chimurenga, High Life, Fuji, Kwassa, Ndombolo, Mapouka, Ghanaian Drill, Afro-House, South African Hip-Hop, and Ethio Jazz.

Highlife is a genre of popular music that originated in the early 20th century, while drill is a subgenre of hip hop that originated in Chicago in the early 2010s. Both genres are characterized by their energetic beats, catchy melodies, and often-provocative lyrics.

Highlife has its roots in traditional Ghanaian music, as well as in European and American genres such as jazz, swing, and funk. The genre is known for its upbeat tempo, horns, and catchy melodies. Highlife songs often feature themes of love, loss, and social commentary.

The addition of Highlife and Drill music to the Best African Music Performance category is a major victory for Ghanaian musicians. It is a significant step forward for Ghanaian musicians, who have never won a Grammy Award.

But, there is another hurdle to overcome. In order to be eligible for a Grammy Award, one needs to live in the United States of America and be a member of the Recording Academy. This means that Ghanaian musicians who want to win a Grammy must first become members of the Academy.

They can do this by submitting an application and paying a membership fee. Once they are members of the Academy, Ghanaian musicians can start submitting their music for consideration for a Grammy Award.

However, it is important to note that winning a Grammy is not just about having good music. It is also about having a strong marketing and promotional campaign.

In order to increase their chances of winning a Grammy, Ghanaian musicians should consider the four(4) following tips:

1. Work with a professional music marketer to develop a comprehensive marketing plan. This plan should include strategies for getting their music heard by Grammy voters, as well as strategies for generating buzz and excitement around their music.

2. Perform at major music festivals and events. This will help to expose their music to a wider audience and increase their chances of being nominated for a Grammy.

3. Collaborate with other high-profile musicians. This can help to raise their profile and increase their chances of being nominated for a Grammy.

4. Stay up-to-date on the latest trends in music. This will help them to create music that is relevant to the Grammy voting committee.