The Upper East Regional public health emergency management committee, says, it is working at attaining 70% anthrax vaccination coverage before lifting the indefinite ban on animal consumption in the region.

The committee on June 7, 2023, placed an indefinite ban on the movement, slaughtering and consumption of ruminants following the outbreak of anthrax.

Speaking to Citi News, Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, said, although the disease has spread to eleven (11) districts, over 21,263 ruminants have been vaccinated, adding that, it is possible to lift the ban ahead of the Eid al-Adha.

“Our aim is to vaccinate 70% of all ruminants in this region and technically, I have been informed that if we do that it will be safe for us to eat meat in the region.”

“We are also mindful of the Eid al-Adha celebration and that is why we are trying hard to meet the target. So, if we are able to meet the target within 14 days then hopefully we should be able to lift the ban,” he stated.

Mr Yakubu, reiterated that, his outfit is committed to ensuring the 70% anthrax vaccination target is attained before lifting the ban for the celebration of Eid al-Adha.

He clarified that, the region had enough anthrax vaccines to vaccinate ruminants across the region and dispelled allegations of vaccine shortage.

Mr Yakubu, added that, although government was providing free anthrax vaccination, owners of ruminants should complement government’s efforts to vaccinate their ruminants at a cost.

The disease has killed 90 ruminants and one person.

All 13 persons infected with the disease are responding to treatment.

Eleven (11) districts such as; Binduri, Talensi, Bawku West, Bongo, Pusiga and Tempane have confirmed cases of anthrax.

The remaining are; Garu, Builsa North, Bolga East districts and Bolga and Kassena Nankana municipalities.