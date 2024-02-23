An unidentified man, believed to be in his 30s, has been found dead by the Nsawam district police.

The decomposing body was found under a high-tension pole in the bush at ‘Combined Farm’ at Dobro, near Nsawam in the Eastern region.

The deceased is believed to have been electrocuted while attempting to steal a copper cable connecting lightning arrestors. A pair of pliers was found close to the body of the deceased.

The police were alerted to a decomposing body by a security man and moved to the scene to take custody of it.

The body of the man has since been deposited at the Police Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

The ECG Accra West Regional General Manager, Ing. Emmanuel Akinie, cautioned the public to desist from interfering with electricity installations without the requisite authority from the company.

“In recent times, we have recorded incidents of theft and vandalism of some of our equipment. Beyond the huge cost the Company bears to replace such stolen or vandalised equipment, it also poses danger to properties, and lives of these criminals,” he said.

Ing. Akinie advised Ghanaians to be vigilant and report any unusual activity around ECG’s installations to the nearest ECG office or to the police.

