Bold to Defend, a non-governmental organization, has reached out to school children in Mepe in the Volta Region, presenting teaching and learning materials.

The gesture was part of efforts to support victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage in 2023.

The spillage resulted in the loss of properties and the displacement of many.

Figures from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) show that over 6,000 children were affected by the disaster.

During a short ceremony to hand over the items, Umar Haris, who represented the Chief Executive Officer of Bold to Defend, Latif Musah, said education remained a priority for the organization, hence the gesture.

He added, “Bold to Defend will continue to do more to support these affected school children, although this is just a widow’s mite being presented.”

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the donation was timely considering efforts being made to help the victims.

The North Tongu MP has already built a six-unit classroom block for Morklikpo, one of the affected communities, to help enable the continuation of education in affected areas.

“We’re acutely aware of the economic challenges this season brings. Mobilizing resources and transporting them to where people are still living in tents, five months later, isn’t easy. Despite the receding water levels, the aftermath of the disaster persists. Therefore, we’re truly grateful for the considerate items you’ve provided,” emphasized Ablakwa.

