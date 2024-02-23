The Health Minister-designate, Bernard Okoe Boye, has donated an ambulance to the Teshie Community Clinic.

Bernard Okoe Boye, who is seeking to return as Member of Parliament for the Ledzokuku constituency, said the ambulance would reduce the difficulties the clinic faces in transporting patients to referral hospitals.

The event was witnessed by the MCE for Ledzokuku, Mordecai Quarshie, and the CEO of the National Ambulance service, Prof. Ahmed Zakariah.

Donating the ambulance, Dr. Okoe Boye expressed his commitment to transforming the constituency.

“This is our new ambulance service. If you encounter an emergency at night, there’s no need to call a taxi. Our ambulance will swiftly transport the patient directly to Ridge or Lekma Hospital. No party card is required upon arrival; immediate attention is guaranteed. To ensure seamless service, we’ve also teamed up with a company to provide GHC3,000 monthly for fuel expenses, relieving any additional financial burden on patients.”

He advised the electorate to be wary of politicians seeking their votes for self-serving motives.

“The prominent figure backing my political journey advised me, ‘Doctor, this isn’t about serving the community; it’s about your personal interests. Tell me what you desire.’ In response, I expressed that obtaining an ambulance would bring me satisfaction.

To my fellow citizens, with divine assistance and compassionate leadership, your challenges can be addressed. Beware of politicians seeking your vote solely for self-serving motives. How can such individuals effectively address your concerns?”

———-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital