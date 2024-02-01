The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced that the Emissions Levy Act, 2023 (Act 1112), which imposes a levy on carbon dioxide equivalent emissions on internal combustion engine vehicles will begin today.

The Emissions Levy is in line with the government’s efforts aimed at tackling greenhouse gas emissions to promote the use of eco-friendly technology and green energy.

The levy amount varies based on the type of vehicle and its engine capacity.

Motorcycles and tricycles are required to pay GH₵75 per annum, while motor vehicles, buses, and coaches up to 3000 cubic centimetres are required to pay GH₵150 per annum.

Motor vehicles, buses, and coaches above 3000 cubic centimetres, cargo trucks, and articulated trucks are required to pay GH₵300 per annum.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) says it will soon make public new transport fares taking into consideration the imposed emissions levy.

Abbas Imoro, the Public Relations Officer of GPRTU in an interview on Wednesday noted “We have alerted the whole nation that it is wrong to pay two different [fees] on one item. If the authorities have failed to heed the awareness we have created. So be it. It is so fortunate that we haven’t finally come up with our upward adjustment in lorry fares.

“We just have to calculate it in whatever decision we arrive at and share it with the passengers that we take,” he said.

