Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Ghana’s Energy Minister, is currently in Trinidad and Tobago with representatives from the Petroleum Commission (PC), Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation Company (BEST), and GOIL PLC.

The visit is to enable the team to learn from best practices, investigate advanced technologies, and explore potential collaborations.

This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the connection between Ghana’s upstream and downstream petroleum sectors, with the ultimate goal of maximizing and retaining value.

The Minister, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, believes that Trinidad and Tobago, with its extensive history and expertise in hydrocarbon exploration, production, refining, and transportation, could be a valuable partner for Ghana’s oil, gas, and related industries in support of the country’s industrialization agenda.

The visit will include tours of oil refineries, storage terminals, and transportation facilities, as well as meetings with government officials, industry executives, and technical experts to discuss matters of mutual interest between the energy sectors of both countries.

On Tuesday, February 20, 2024, the Minister’s delegation visited Lake Asphalt of Trinidad and Tobago (1978) Limited, a state-owned enterprise tasked with the commercial development of the Pitch Lake of Trinidad and Tobago, the world’s largest deposit of natural asphalt.

Following comprehensive discussions and a tour of the lake, the Minister hinted at further discussions on collaboration for mutual interest after gaining an understanding of the company’s operations, which also include the manufacturing of bitumen emulsions.

“We are here in Trinidad to foster knowledge exchange and collaboration between Ghana and Trinidadian oil and gas stakeholders. We intend to enter into a partnership that benefits both our countries,” the Minister stated.

The company’s management expressed their willingness to engage Ghana in a long-term commercial partnership for the collective growth and advancement of both parties.

This working visit, which also provides an opportunity to explore advanced technologies in various areas of the oil and gas value chain, is expected to strengthen ties and foster collaboration between the energy sectors of Ghana and Trinidad and Tobago.

